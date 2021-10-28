TJ-MS retires judge for having benefited son arrested for drug trafficking | Mato Grosso do Sul

Judge Tânia Garcia de Freitas Borges was compulsorily retired by the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul (TJ-MS). Ordinance with the measure was signed by the president of the State Court, Judge Carlos Eduardo Contar, and published in the Thursday (28) edition of the Diário da Justiça.

According to the publication, compulsory retirement, which is considered the maximum penalty for the magistracy, meets the decision of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and Tânia Borges will receive proportional earnings. Currently, according to the Transparency website of the state Judiciary Power, a judge earns a subsidy of R$ 35,462.22.

Tânia Borges has been away since 2018. In February 2021, the CNJ decided to compulsorily retire the judge, understanding that she used the status of magistrate to benefit her son, who was arrested accused of drug trafficking. Since then, Tânia Borges’ defense has tried to reverse the mandatory retirement.

Security cameras recorded the judge arriving in a car along with a Civil Police delegate and a lawyer to carry out the order to transfer the son to a psychiatric clinic.

Breno Borges was arrested in March 2017, carrying 130 kilos of marijuana and 200 rifle ammunition. Breno had another arrest warrant on suspicion of having collaborated in the escape of a drug lord.

