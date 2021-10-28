TJ-MS retires judge who benefited son arrested for trafficking

× Photo: Playback/TV Morena

Judge Tânia Garcia de Freitas Borges was compulsorily retired by the TJ of Mato Grosso do Sul, informs the G1 MS.

In compliance with the decision of the National Council of Justice, the ordinance with the measure was signed by the president of the TJ-MS, Carlos Eduardo Contar, and published in the Diário da Justiça edition with the date of Thursday, 28.

Tânia Borges, who has presided over the TJ-MS, has been away since 2018. In February 2021, the CNJ voted to compulsorily retire her, understanding that she used her status as a magistrate to benefit her son, Breno Borges, imprisoned on charges of drug trafficking.

Security cameras recorded the judge arriving in an official car, along with a Civil Police delegate and a lawyer, to fulfill the order to transfer her son to a psychiatric clinic.

Breno was arrested in March 2017 carrying 130 kg of marijuana and 200 rifle ammunition and already had another arrest warrant on suspicion of having collaborated in the escape of a drug lord.

Retirement is the maximum penalty for the magistracy, and Tânia will receive proportional earnings. Currently, according to the Transparency Portal of the Judiciary of Mato Grosso do Sul, a judge earns R$ 35,462.22.