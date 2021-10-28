Today’s horoscope: October 28, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Thursday, October 28, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Papers and documents will cover your attention throughout the day. Don’t be impatient, as all you could do would be to lose control and your good mood. Relax more and you are sure to find success.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 12-20-58-86-47-43-21
Bull
Do not rush in your action or rush others in resolving your issues. That way you’ll be fine with everyone and they’ll solve your problems. With diplomacy, you will get everything right.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 25-52-28-38-23-94-45
Twins
There will be many fluctuations in your mood during the day. Material interests will alter your relationship and create strong friction with those close to you. Be more communicative, nothing will cost you.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 75-74-64-27-85-35-18
Cancer
Your powers of concentration and reflexes will be sharpened. Professional performance will be maximum and highly recognized. Today you will be able to advance a lot in your yearnings and successes, even casual smiles.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 4-17-72-49-41-31-40
Lion
Be very careful with the movement of people who work close to you, as they will complicate your results and professional actions. Don’t miss out on details and don’t let yourself be influenced, firmly in everything.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 1-79-42-73-78-71-9
Virgin
It will be a very active day at all levels and levels. Your personal image will emit a very special magnetism and you will captivate the hearts of many receiving everything, even a new love.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 90-29-3-88-39-11-30
Lb
Try the day not to overwhelm the couple with your plans and thoughts. Leave a little more freedom to those who love you, if you overextend yourself, you will lose everything you’ve achieved and you’ll have to start again.
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 93-33-67-5-37-61-69
Scorpion
Many people will surround you throughout the day and you will be in high demand professionally and sentimentally. Passionate situations will surely come, your heart is asking you.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 98-89-22-15-91-92-16
Sagittarius
You will be treated to a very quiet day, as long as you don’t get involved in other people’s affairs or pursue other people’s interests. The loving side will smile at you, your magnetism will be maximum.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 10-19-87-13-6-24-84
Capricorn
If you can, postpone your meetings and decisions until the last minute, so you will find other people with a more positive disposition towards you and your interests, firmness.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 2-51-53-82-7-0-50
Aquarium
Today it will be divided into two very different parts, in the first you will accuse laziness and disenchantment and then you will move, without realizing it, to a maximum activity. Enjoy today’s sequel.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 63-36-14-60-77-80-44
Fishes
It will be a very heavy and complicated morning, the responsibilities will weigh more than usual, but there will be an event that will lift your mood through the clouds, trust more.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 34-96-8-66-54-26-99
