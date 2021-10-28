Tomb Raider 25 Years Old: Meet the Top 10 Lara Croft Games

Lara Croft, from tomb Raider, turned 25 this month. The franchise became a hit as it featured Lara’s adventures traveling the world, defeating enemies and searching for lost treasure.

Tomb Raider was a sales success and became a reference in games when showing an adventure à la Indiana Jones starring a woman.

The relic hunter received several sequels and adaptations for the films in which she was played by Angelina Jolie, in 2001, and Alicia Vikander in the most recent feature.

The franchise has 21 games already made, ranging from consoles, PC and even for smartphones. To honor one of the most iconic game heroines, we have separated the ten best games, according to the critics, for those who want to know a little more about the adventurer’s history.

To evaluate, we use the score according to Metacritic, a site that aggregates reviews, and with the scores calculates an arithmetic average.

10th Tomb Raider III (1998) – 76/100

The third game in the classic franchise brings a bolder premise by making Lara go out in search of powerful artifacts that are scattered across the four corners of the planet. For this she travels from India, Antarctica to the famous Area 51.

9th Tomb Raider: Underworld (2008) – 80/100

In the universe of the franchise, the protagonist’s mother died despite different stories about the cause. In 2008, Croft will travel to the most extreme places to find Thor’s hammer for answers to his mother’s whereabouts.

8th and 7th Tomb Raider: Legend (2006) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018) – 82/100

Both games are tied for having 82 points from the specialized critics.

In the game released in 2018, Lara must dominate a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs. As she races to save the world from a Mayan apocalypse, she is forged into what she is meant to be.

In Legends, Lara resolves to unravel the mysteries about the Excalibur sword, which would be related to her mother’s disappearance when she was a child.

6th Tomb Raider: Anniversary (2007) – 83/100

The 1996 remake of the first game brought a new look with new graphics and more challenging gameplay befitting the year it was released.

With 83 points of expert criticism, in the story the heroine must recover the legendary Scion, a treasure that grants vast power to whoever possesses it.

5th Lara Croft Go (2016) – 84/100

One of the most unusual on the list, the game created for mobile is among the best rated. Despite not being a blockbuster, critics praised the game saying it managed to capture the essence of the franchise. O IGN American says it “has all the heart and spirit of classic Tomb Raider in a miniature puzzle game package”. For those interested, it is also available on Steam.

4th Tomb Raider II (1997) – 85/100

The second game is in the top 5 with 85 points.

In this adventure, Lara must travel the mountains of Tibet, the canals of Venice and the deep sea to find the Dagger of Xian. However, she is not the only one in search of the object.

3rd Tomb Raider (2013) – 87/100

In 2013, Square Enix decided to reboot (when it restarts the narrative) of the series, which resulted in a good rating with 87 points from journalists and 8.3 from players.

The story takes place on Yamatai, an island where the protagonist and her friends were shipwrecked. She needs to save them, in addition to having to fight enemies and natural dangers.

Instead of action and fight, the 2013 version relies on survival and exploration elements to emerge from Lara Croft’s origin story to become who we know her.

2nd Rise Of The Tomb Raider (2015) – 88/100

In vice leadership, the game is a continuation of the reboot launched in 2013. Rise of Tomb Raider it has 88 points of expert review and 8.0 of users. In the story, Lara travels to Siberia where she tries to find the tomb of Koschei the Immortal.

1st Tomb Raider: Atlantean Scion (1996) – 91/100

A classic that started the franchise. The site picked up only 13 reviews from portals that rated between 80 to 100 in the rating in the first game while the public gave the rating 8.4.

In the debut story, the heroine must retrieve Scion, a treasure that grants vast power to its possessor. For this, you will need to explore from the Inca ruins, Ancient Rome, the Egyptian pyramids and the Lost City of Atlantis.