Toy Story spin-off director praises Chris Evans’ passion for animation

Captain America Actor to Play Buzz Lightyear in New Movie

lightyear, film derived from Toy Story that will explore the figure of the space patrol Buzz Lightyear, had its first trailer released on Wednesday morning (22).

To celebrate the occasion, the director Angus Maclane (looking for dory) talked about the experience of working with Chris Evans (captain America), which will be the protagonist’s voice in the original language.

In an interview with fandango, the filmmaker only praised the actor, saying that the role was his since the beginning of animation development, and that he joined the project early on:

“He was our first choice so we decided to go with this movie. He then went to Pixar’s offices and spent the day there to hear our proposal, he really got excited and understood our goal! Since then, he’s been a key part of the process of finding our voice and understanding the work’s reverent tone, taking seriously what that character needs to be, and finding that character’s humor without sounding like a parody. Because of his strength as an actor, he can carry this classic movie hero story, but at the same time he knows how to laugh and have fun in a very conscious way. The experience has been amazing, and he’s a love of a person and a big fan of animations.”

According to the filmmaker, Chris Evans understood well the proposal of the role for really being a lover of animation, to the point that he almost took a different path in his career:

“For a while, he considered working as animated, so he was very interested in the process. It’s not always like that with actors. It was a big help to be able to show him the storyboards, and he just said ‘I get it’ – especially in the action scenes. He’s great, I only have praise for Chris Evans. I’m really happy that he agreed to participate!”

The plot details of lightyear remains mysterious, but it is certain that the film will show the Buzz Lightyear for real, the space patrol who inspired the toy line seen in Toy Story.

the debut of lightyear takes place June 2022 at the movies.

Enjoy and check out the movies and series that arrive in the catalog of Disney+ still in 2021: