Toyota Yaris does poorly at Latin NCAP; car may not be the national one

In 2019, the Toyota Yaris passed the scrutiny of Latin NCAP, which evaluated the protection the car offers occupants and pedestrians. That year, it received 4 stars, a good grade for that time. In October of last year, however, the organization changed the rules and also started to take into account the famous “moose test”, more rigid side impacts and the availability of standard safety equipment, such as airbags and electronic safety controls.

Latin NCAP released the latest round of testing with vehicles sold in Latin America and, this time, in addition to the Suzuki Baleno that is not offered here, the Toyota Yaris was evaluated again. Unlike 2019, however, the test results revealed that the car does not fare so well under the new rules in force: the model received only 1 star.

According to the evaluation of the entity, which measures protection in percentage, the Yaris received a score of 41% for the driver and front passenger, 64% for child passengers in the back seat, 62% for pedestrians and 42% in terms of security systems offered as standard. In the case of the Toyota hatchback, the evaluated models were equipped from the factory with 2 airbags and electronic stability control.

The Latin NCAP stated that the Toyota Yaris tested offered good head and neck protection for the driver and front passenger in frontal impact, while for the chest it was only marginal in the first case and good in the second. The protection of the driver’s knees was considered marginal. Finally, the car’s floor and cabin were considered unstable in the frontal impact test, not supporting higher loads.

In the side impact test, the protection of the head and pelvis was good, but only adequate for the thorax and abdomen. The most serious is that, during the test, the back door opened. Pole side impact testing was not performed because the Latin NCAP does not perform such an assessment on models that do not offer standard side airbags.

Yaris’ grade was harmed because of this and also for not offering other systems, such as autonomous emergency braking, for example. Finally, the unfastened seatbelt warning system did not detect some of the passengers and was considered to have failed.

The official report from Latin NCAP only says that the entity evaluated the Yaris hatch sold in the region. The car can be produced in Brazil or imported from Thailand, depending on the market. However, Latin NPCAP was not completely transparent about the origin of the cars tested, appearing at least three different, between sedan and hatch versions.

In the side impact, the car was an S version hatcback, a special series that was offered in Brazil a short time ago. Around here, the model had daytime running lights as standard, while the Yaris S offered in other countries in the region is a standard configuration and doesn’t have the DRL. The car that appears in the video did not have the equipment, so it is possible that it is not the one made in our country.

Today, the national Toyota Yaris is sold in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, with the other Latin markets (Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Dominican Republic) being served by the Thai car. Despite the lack of clarity about the origin of the cars tested, Toyota do Brasil has officially commented on the situation: