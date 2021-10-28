Transformation from former child actor to Marvel movie impresses networks: ‘Became Thor’s brother’ – Monet

+



Will Poulter in Familia do Bagulho; Will Poulter on recent record (Photo: Reproduction; Getty Images)

The choice of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ took many fans by surprise, particularly those who haven’t closely followed the star’s career in recent years. But the debate is not about whether he deserved the job, but about his physical transformation.

Will Poulter, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts in Familia do Bagulho (Photo: Reproduction)

The fact is that many people remember the actor, now 28 years old, in films that marked his career the most. For example in 2013, when he was 20 years old and made ‘Family Bagulho’, when he worked alongside Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis. Others, more outdated, still have the star’s image as a 15-year-old boy shining in 2007’s ‘The Son of Rambow’.

Will Poulter in The Son of Rambow (Photo: Reproduction)

Well, mainly these fans were the ones who were most surprised to see how Will Poulter is nowadays, even with recent works by the actor in ‘Maze Runner’ (2018) and ‘Mindsommar’ (2019).

Actor Will Poulter (Photo: Getty Images)

The consensus of the crowd rediscovering the star is that he is a cat. “That hairstyle of his…very good,” tweeted an admirer. “Sorry when Will Poulter got so sexy???” asked another fan. “WILL POULTER??? OI????”, one more user was delighted.

Comment on Will Poulter (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

People on social media also came up with a concept: “The Hemsworthification of Will Poulter,” commented one follower – alluding to star Chris Hemsworth, known for bringing Thor to life in Marvel movies. “The guy became one of Thor’s brothers,” said another. “I think we as a society should talk about how attractive Poulter is,” proposed another admirer.

Chris Hemsworth and Will Poulter (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram; Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Deadline revealed that Poulter would play Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’. At the time, the film’s director, James Gunn, filled the actor’s ball in a tweet: “Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy.”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ is slated to debut in May 2023.