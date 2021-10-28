TSE forms majority for filing lawsuits requesting cancellation of Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket | Policy

The actions accuse the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket of having committed abuse of political and economic power by mass message firing on social networks during the 2018 election campaign.

The trial began on Tuesday and resumed on Thursday. Three ministers had already voted against the impeachment due to lack of evidence, including the rapporteur, Luís Felipe Salomão.

In this Thursday’s session, Minister Carlos Horbach also accompanied the rapporteur and formed the majority of votes for the filing. “One of the simplest means of proof is screen capture, which, amazingly, was not included,” he said. “It is impossible not to conclude that the action is groundless,” he added.

The request to revoke the mandates was made by the parties of the coalition “O Povo Feliz de Novo”, formed by PT, PCdoB and Pros, defeated in the second round.

The subtitles pointed out abuse of power and misuse of the media in the face of:

hiring companies specialized in digital marketing (by companies supporting Jair Bolsonaro for shootings via Whatsapp against PT and its candidates, which was prohibited by law);

fraudulent use of elderly people’s names and CPFs to register cellphone chips and secure mass shots;

use of robots for mass shooting, including the assembly of a pyramidal communication structure;

irregular purchase of user registrations;

improper use of false profiles for electoral propaganda and donations from legal entities.

The rapporteur of the actions, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, stated in the vote that there was misuse of WhatsApp to attack opponents, What a there is no evidence that the mass shootings were decisive to unbalance the dispute.

“With regard to the effective participation of candidates in the illicit, although there are evidences of awareness by the first represented [Bolsonaro], today President of the Republic, I understand that the lack of minimum elements as to the content of the mass shootings and their repercussion greatly compromise the analysis of this factor”, voted the rapporteur.

On Tuesday, ministers Mauro Campbell Marques and Sérgio Banhos followed the vote.

The rapporteur also proposed that the plenary set a thesis stating that: the use of instant messaging applications to carry out mass shootings, promoting misinformation, directly by the candidate or for his/her benefit and to the detriment of political opponents, can constitute abuse of economic power and misuse of social media.

In February, the TSE filed two similar actions against the ticket presented by the PDT. From 6 to 1, the plenary understood that there was no evidence of the mass shootings in the 2018 elections.