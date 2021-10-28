TSE rejects lawsuits against Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket, but sends messages about 2022

BRASÍLIA – The plenary of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) rejected two actions that intended to cancel the 2018 winning slate, formed by President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourão, for alleged massive firing of messages on social networks and alleged fraudulent use of documents senior citizens for these initiatives.

Even unanimously rejecting the requests of the defeated ticket, headed by the PT, the ministers took advantage of the judgment to send messages for the 2022 presidential race.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who will preside over the TSE in next year’s elections, stated that he will not tolerate a repetition of the practice and warned that the conduct, if it occurs, could lead to the arrest of those involved.

Six of the seven ministers admitted that messages were fired en masse in the elections, but no evidence was collected over the three years of investigation of the processes that would prove the crimes in the digital sphere and the link of the crimes with the victorious campaign.

“If there is a repetition, if there is a repetition of what was done in 2018, the registration will be revoked and the people who do so will go to jail for attacking elections and democracy in Brazil,” said Moraes.

In the two judgment sessions, the ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur, the electoral inspector general, Luís Felipe Salomão, that there was no evidence to convict Bolsonaro and Mourão for abuse of economic power and misuse of the media.

One of the actions is based on a report by Folha de S.Paulo which points out that the defendants would have hired companies to send out mass messages with a package of posts against the opposing ticket, using false profiles for electoral propaganda and irregular purchase of registrations of users.

In the other, with a request similar to the previous one, the defeated ticket cited to the TSE the use of robots in the campaign, with the alleged hiring of companies that would have been directly involved in Bolsonaro’s campaign.

After part of the trial held on Tuesday night, with three votes against the conviction of the winning slate, on Thursday four other ministers voted in the same line.

According to TSE data, a total of 15 lawsuits were filed against the elected presidential ticket. With this Thursday’s judgment decision, 11 actions have already been definitively filed.

scraps

Despite the rejection of the actions, ministers took advantage of the judgment to send a series of messages, arguing that they will not tolerate the repetition of practices in the 2022 succession and affirming that these conducts of digital attacks on opponents and institutions continue to occur during the presidential term.

In an attempt to set a goal for a possible future trial by the TSE itself, the rapporteur even proposed to his colleagues five parameters that could constitute a crime in the use of social media platforms in elections.

Salomão mentioned that crimes can occur if: 1) the content of the messages sent, if they contained negative propaganda and effectively untrue information; 2) whether the content resonated with the electorate; 3) the scope of the illicit in terms of the messages conveyed; 4) degree of participation of candidates in the facts; 5) and if the campaign was financed by companies for this purpose.

During the trial, ministers also cited that the TSE obtained evidence sent by two inquiries that are being processed before the Federal Supreme Court – that of fake news and anti-democratic acts.

The rapporteur cited that the digital action structure was already built for the 2018 elections, even highlighting the involvement of advisers close to Bolsonaro who currently make up the so-called “hate cabinet”, which would disseminate false information.

On Thursday, Minister Edson Fachin, who will be the next president of the TSE, warned that the Electoral Court will not allow the abusive use of these technological tools in the next elections.

“The Electoral Court is and will continue to be attentive to these undue and illicit exploitation of so-called regulatory breaches and the abusive use of technological realities, which are the mark of bad faith, the mark of disrespect for the democratic rules that structure the entire Republic and its institutions,” he said.

“These behaviors have not been and will not be tolerated by the Judiciary”, he warned.

The current president of the TSE, Luís Roberto Barroso, stated that “everyone knows what happened”, noting that the media were flooded with hatred and conspiracy theories.

“Extremist and anti-democratic groups, at this time of the extreme right, have consorted, financed and mounted strategies to deconstruct democratic values ​​with unacceptable behavior,” he said.

“He started to have hate, misinformation and conspiracy theories as a strategy for reaching and transforming power”, he added.

Solomon wanted to complete the cases before leaving the TSE on Friday.

Related