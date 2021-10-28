TSE revokes the mandate of a deputy who posted fake news about electronic voting machines

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided this Thursday (28) to revoke the mandate of the state deputy of Paraná Fernando Francischini (PSL), known as Delegate Francischini, accused of disseminating false news about fraud in electronic voting machines during the elections of 2018.

The court also voted for Francischini’s ineligibility for eight years from 2018 – that is, until 2026.

Ministers Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso, Mauro Campbell and Sérgio Banhos followed the understanding of the rapporteur, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, who voted in favor of the congressman’s impeachment and ineligibility for eight years. Carlos Horbach, in turn, voted divergent from the others.

In his vote, Salomão highlighted that the video made by the state deputy had 6 million views and “led millions of voters astray”. “It caught my attention that they were absolutely false, manipulative allegations. It led millions of voters astray,” he said.

“It is clear that the appeal used the false allegations of fraud to promote itself as a kind of champion of justice, in order to represent inadvertently deceived voters who found in the candidate a voice to echo their uncertainties about facts that never happened,” he added .

Francischini was investigated for misuse of the media and abuse of authority for holding a live during the first round of the 2018 elections. On election day, in a live broadcast on his social networks, Francischini stated that the ballot boxes were defrauded or tampered with to prevent the election of Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

The Regional Electoral Court of Paraná (TRE-PR) acquitted Francischini for understanding that there is no proof that the transmission influenced the elections. For this decision, the Electoral Public Ministry of Paraná appealed to the TSE.

Defense

In a video published after the TSE’s decision, Fernando Francischini stated that he will appeal the TSE’s decision. “I very much regret this decision, which affects legitimately won mandates. We are going to appeal and reverse this decision in the STF”, he said.

When presenting the deputy’s defense at the TSE session last week, lawyer Gustavo Swain Kfouri classified the statements made in the 2018 elections as “unfortunate”.

However, the lawyer argued that, although the statements are being questioned, the congressman deleted them and made a “retraction” after the speeches. “There was no affectation of normality, much less the legitimacy of the election and there was no benefit to the parliamentarian,” he said.

Gustavo Kfouri also pointed out that Francischini’s Facebook profile, in which the video was published, is recognized as an “official vehicle” of the parliamentarian, therefore, there is no “abuse of power” in this case.