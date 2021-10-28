Tuning returns at breakneck pace with funk, religion and trafficking in season 2 · TV News

Netflix’s bet on Latin America, the second season of Sintonia debuted this Wednesday (27) on the streaming platform. The national series continues the breakneck pace in new episodes. With three protagonists, the production follows the journey and challenges of each character. Due to multiple stories happening at the same time, the execution of the plot is accelerated.

In the Brazilian series, Rita (Bruna Mascarenhas), Doni (Jottapê) and Nando (Christian Malheiros) continue with a strong friendship since childhood. In these new chapters, the protagonists reap the consequences of the first season.

After being successful, Doni finally became a recognized musician. In this new phase of his career, the funk player has the opportunity to work with MC Luzi (Fanieh), in addition to meeting two famous Brazilian artists, Alok and Kevinho.

In turn, Rita went headlong into religion. After finding a purpose in the Evangelical Church, the character begins to participate in voluntary actions in the institution. There, she meets the pastor’s son, Levi (Bruno Gadiol).

Nando continues with the most exciting and intriguing part of the series. With more responsibilities as head of the drug trade, Malheiros’ character needs to reconcile drug store commitments with family duty. His wife, Scheyla (Julia Yamaguchi), is pregnant once again.

Even with individual challenges, the trio maintains the friendship and family feeling. The new responsibilities and adversities make the protagonists go through a necessary process of maturation, which gives a new perspective on the group of friends.

In addition, the introduction of new characters and the appearance of Brazilian musicians help to maintain the insane pace and public interest in the production. Netflix’s national success in 2019, the series managed to elevate the plot and protagonists in the new season.

Watch the trailer for the second season of Tuning below: