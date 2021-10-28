Ubisoft advises turning off applications like Skype, Discord and OBS • Eurogamer.pt

Update:

Strangely, Ubisoft changed the content of its page that referred to programs that harmed its games. Also removed was the video demonstrating how to disable certain applications in Windows.

So what are we left with?

Original:

Ubisoft’s support team has revealed a list of PC applications that can be harmful to your games, thanks wccftech, causing all sorts of problems like loss of performance and even games crashing.

As you can see, in the list are applications that are very popular, even for those who do live streaming. In the list then we have Discord, Skype, OBS, MSI Afterburner, and Overwolf.

But Ubisoft goes even further, also advising to disable several experimental features from NVIDIA and AMD, NVIDIA GeForce Experience and Radeon Settings respectively.

Also part of this list of recommendations is the identification and disabling of problematic non-Microsoft services.

Below you can see the video explaining how to disable certain applications in Windows.