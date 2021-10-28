Ubisoft is making fun of slow Far Cry 6 players via email

Notifications are sent as if they were by El Presidente himself.

Ubisoft usually send emails showing your progress on studio games. But with Far Cry 6, if you are, say, sluggish, Antón Castillo, villain of the game played by actor Giancarlo Esposito, “get in touch with youvia email. He thanks the player for facilitating the advancement of his government in Yara.

“It was fun to see him fail” is one of the phrases of the ruler of the island in which Far Cry 6 takes place. and the phrase “you can definitely do better than that“.

Brendan Sinclair, Editor of Game Industry, said on Twitter that “many games are already terribly designed to maximize engagement, but now they send email and piss you off if you dare stop playing them.” The title of the email is very inviting: “you disappoint me” and the name of the player.



On the other hand, if you play continuously and progress through the story, a email with a tone contrary to the one shown before it is sent. “You took two regions from me, guerrilla. But I will take them all back. I will remove you from history. No one will know your name – El Presidente.”

As another tweet shows, a different email says: “Congratulations. You believe you took something from me. You have to understand, this island runs in my veins. I’m Yara – El Presidente.” This email was sent after the player captured 7 checkpoints.

Ubisoft told the Eurogamer that “the emails sent to Far Cry 6 players are intended to be a fun and intelligent way to remind people to return to Yara and are written as if they were by El Presidente himself.” The developer said Chorizo, the sausage puppy, also misses the player, indicating that emails about it should be sent as well.



I’m playing Far Cry 6 at the moment, but I haven’t made enough progress and haven’t been standing still long enough to receive these emails. Did you get any of them? Tell us.

Via: Eurogamer