Unaware that he is live, Bolsonaro talks about bribes and ‘price’ for a spot on the STF

During a break from an interview with TV Jovem Pan News, the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), not knowing that he was live, comments on cases of corruption in toll contracts, on bribes in “shoe boxes”, and questions what would be the “price” of a vacancy in the STF (Supreme Court), but changes the subject when told it was being broadcast.

“In the past, the guy who signed a contract would take a box of money away, put his pen in the contract and pass it to R$20, the toll. So it worked. Or was it not? (…) For me it’s easy: ‘send me a number 43 shoe, my number here, okay? A kiss’. No problem. Shoe number 43 arrives filled with a hundred green note inside”, says the president.

Next, Bolsonaro asks some people who are in the same place as he is, off camera, if they know how much a seat at the Supreme Court costs.

“Pay attention, guys. How much do you think the Supreme Trib seat is worth…?” says Bolsonaro before being told it was being broadcast. Quickly, the president changes the subject.

“Are you recording there? It’s here at… [aponta para a câmera]. So, this is Brazil, we get beaten up, man. All the time. And there are people who do not appreciate it. We can’t solve everything, let’s take it slow”, says Bolsonaro.

Watch below.

By citing corruption in toll contracts, @jairbolsonaro asks: “How much is the seat for the Supreme?” Presidente was interviewing on TV and simultaneously broadcasting on his Facebook. Live continued during a commercial and Bolsonaro changed the subject when he saw it was live. pic.twitter.com/61JWVdPZAE — Metropolises (@Metropolises) October 27, 2021

