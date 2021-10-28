Understand why diesel and gasoline prices keep rising – News

Oil prices on the international market and the exchange rate will not give the Brazilian economy a break in the coming months and should continue to pressure the fuel price, according to analysts. The trend is for the supply of oil and its derivatives, such as gasoline, to remain detached from demand. Thus, with more buyers than sellers and also with the US currency appreciating against the real, the expectation is for an increase in prices at the service stations.

In Brazil, where readjustments take place in line with external fluctuations, new increases in gasoline and diesel oil are expected. The last one was granted this week by Petrobras and others should be forthcoming. Gasoline was 7% more expensive and diesel 9.2%. In the year, the two accumulate high of 73% and 66%, respectively.

According to importers, there is still a gap between the amounts charged by the state-owned company and the prices negotiated in the main trading centers in the world. The Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers) calculates a difference, on the average of national ports, of 11% for gasoline and 13% for diesel oil.

With this scenario, with domestic prices lower than those negotiated in other countries, there is no prospect of importers competing with Petrobras in the domestic fuel market. Imports will only take place in December if the oil company once again reports that it is unable to meet all the demand.

This October, Petrobras even informed distributors that it would not import fuels to complement the projected consumption for November. Importers saw in the state-owned communication an opportunity to replace part of their supply. But, according to the president of Abicom, Sérgio Araújo, in the end, the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) informed that there is no risk of shortages and that Petrobras’ offer will be enough to cover the distributors’ orders .

Regardless of the supplier of gasoline and diesel, they will continue to be sold at values ​​equivalent to those on the international market and corrected in dollars. These are the variables used by Petrobras and by importers to set prices for distributors, who, in turn, pass the increases on to the owners of gas stations.

The picture of the current market is of high prices. Sold at more than US$ 80, a barrel of Brent oil, traded in London, was 60% more expensive this year and more than doubled in the last 12 months.

“The main determinants of prices in Brazil — international oil prices and the dollar — continue to press for increases. The lag is already significant. For the coming months, the international price tends to remain high as inventories are low and OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is in a position to control the supply. On the exchange side, the current situation does not indicate relief”, evaluates professor of the Economics Institute at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense) Luciano Losekann, specialist in the oil and gas area Natural.

world demand presses

The assessment of S&P Global Platts is that stocks of derivatives are low in the main trading centers, just when winter is approaching in the Northern Hemisphere and consumption increases.

“Refining, particularly in Europe and parts of Asia, is feeling additional pressure from high natural gas prices. Refiners unable to replace gas with cheaper inputs may need to cut production as margins are squeezed,” says the consultancy. In addition, S&P Global Platts believes that the recovery of economies and mobility will continue to support demand.

“As Brazil is a net diesel importer and local prices are based on import parity prices, stronger international prices translate into higher import prices, which put pressure on local retail prices,” adds the consultancy.

