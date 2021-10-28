Unionists announce support for the stoppage of truck drivers on the 1st – 10/28/2021 – Panel SA

The trade union centrals got together to release a manifesto this Thursday (28) supporting the strike that the walkers say they will make from November 1st.

The text, signed by CUT, Força Sindical, UGT, CTB, NCST, CSB, CSP-Conlutas and other entities, states that the drivers’ agenda has repercussions in the interest of all workers.

“Inflation is expressed in high energy and fuel prices, which are the responsibility of the federal government and, once again, does nothing. The impact on prices promotes famine, as in the case of the gas cylinder, which costs around R$ 100. Annual inflation is already close to 10%”, say the centrals.

Miguel Torres, president of Força Sindical, says that the centrals met with representatives of the groups of drivers who joined the strike, and the idea is to collaborate in the dissemination and participate in acts with the truck drivers.

“It’s not just the question of fuel. It’s the cost that this causes in first-need items. It’s no use making claims without touching Petrobras’ pricing policy,” says Torres.

According to Ricardo Patah, president of UGT, the goal is not to reproduce the chaos that happened in 2018, but truck drivers need to be heard.

“We are talking about the cost of gasoline, light, so many high issues. We cannot remain without supporting and valuing such an important and suffering category, which transports food and life. They are people who deserve respect. What happened in 2018, we even want to forget , because it was very complicated. We don’t want to contribute to the chaos. It’s out of respect. We’re in another moment. Brazil has suffered a lot,” says Patah.

Antonio Neto, president of the CSB (Central dos Syndicatos Brasileiros), says that Bolsonaro is decimating truck drivers with the price policy for fuel. “The category can’t stand so many lies and betrayals anymore. The truck drivers don’t want handouts. They want to work”, says the union leader.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter