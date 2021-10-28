UOL Poll The Farm indicates favorite to become a farmer

A new pawn will be elected this Wednesday night (27). MC Gui, Tati Quebra Barraco and Ste Matos will compete for the hat and only one of them will get rid of the field. While the public awaits the start of the live program, the UOL A Fazenda poll points out who is the audience’s favorite to be the new leader of the week.

UOL A Fazenda Poll

Until this Thursday afternoon, the favorite to win the Farmer’s Test is Sthe Matos, with 45.28% of the votes. MC Gui is in second place, with 31.28% of the public’s preference, while Tati Quebra Barraco, who is also in the countryside, appears with 23.44%. Rico Melquiades completes the hot seat, but was banned from the competition. It is worth remembering that the UOL A Fazenda poll has no influence on the outcome of the dynamics that will be carried out during today’s live program.

How was the garden formed?

Farmer of the week Bil Araújo nominated Rico Melquiades for the hot seat. The most voted in the house was Rico Melquiades, with four votes – this time, the votes were well distributed among the pawns.

Dynho Alves received the power of the red flame from Gui Araújo and gained the power to veto a farmer’s test pawn. He chose Rico, who is out of this Wednesday’s contest.

Rico occupied the second stool in the garden and pulled Tati Quebra Barraco from the stall to go to the hot seat. In the remaining one, no one saved Sthe Matos, who got the fourth wave of the farm.