Urgent: Bolsonaro asks STF to suspend breach of confidentiality approved by the CPI

Jair Bolsonaro (photo) recently presented to the Supreme Court a writ of mandamus against Covid’s CPI request that determined the transfer of confidentiality of his telematic data to the PGR and the Court, in addition to the suspension of accounts on social networks.

According to the lawsuit, signed by the AGU, the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission decreed, in a completely illegal and unconstitutional manner, the breach of confidentiality of the president’s telematic data “who could not even have appeared as a witness, nor as investigated.”

“Breaking the President of the Republic’s telematic data has the potential to cause damage to the institutional order and national security”, says the action.

The AGU also says that what is intended is the investigation of a citizen’s very personal information.

“Even if it concerns information about a public agent, the constitutional rights to intimacy and privacy of the occupant of public office cannot be completely undermined, as is intended in casu, given that data and personal information that does not relate to the exercise of their function”, he states.

In the action, it is also requested that the guarantee of the confidentiality of all private data of the president that is not related to the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee is determined, and its disclosure and/or use is prohibited. Regarding the data correlated to the CPI, it also requires that restricted access to its content be ensured only to the Attorney General.