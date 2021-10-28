US Bitcoin ETF suffers from its own success, drops sharply and may have to buy shares instead of BTC

Since the first Bitcoin ETF (BTC) was rejected in 2013, the cryptocurrency community has tin awaited approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, after 8 years of waiting, the successful approval of the first Bitcoin ETF of the American market may be the catalyst for a drop in the product and, consequently, in the price of Bitcoin.

According to Passfolio’s exclusive analysis shared with Cointelegraph, perhaps because of the long wait, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) was the fastest ETF to reach $1 billion in AUM, reaching the milestone in just 2 days. Not only that, it saw the second highest debut volume in history, surpassing $1 billion.

“Bitcoin itself started the week holding the price of $60K, but also without reaching new highs. It’s important to note that every time the Bitcoin spot price approached $60K, there were big futures buy-ins bitcoin on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), with orders totaling $840 million,” the company highlights.

Passfolio also highlights that BITO recorded a -3.2% loss since it started trading, against -2.7% for Bitcoin in the same period.

“This difference is normal, as the ETF deals with futures contracts, not Bitcoin itself, and must bear the costs of rolling over these contracts,” he points out.

Success can represent ‘failure’ in the short term

However, this coming week, according to Passfolio, investors need to pay attention to the ETF as there will be a rollover of futures contracts. Bitcoin futures contracts expire on the last Friday of each month, and BITO intends to roll over its positions before expiry.

So far, BITO has managed to reduce exposure to contracts maturing in October (BTCV1) and increase exposure to contracts maturing in November (BTCX1). However, as the Bitcoin futures market is still new, it may face liquidity issues.

Passfolio also points out that BITO has requested a waiver of the 5,000 contract position limit imposed by the CME and this could pose a major short-term issue for the ETF.

“If the waiver is denied, the fund may have to look for assets other than futures contracts, such as buying shares that have a high correlation with the Bitcoin price. Of course this is not ideal and could hurt BITO’s return, especially in the short term”, highlights the company analysis.

With regard to Bitcoin, Passfolio highlights that sentiment on the BTC remains positive, with several signs supporting forecasts ranging from $90,000 to $168,000 in the coming months.

“The strong buying movement of futures could affect spot prices as well, raising expectations of new highs soon,” he concludes.

