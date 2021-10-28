US chief general says China’s hypersonic test is “very worrying”

US Chief General Mark Milley said China’s testing of a hypersonic weapon over the summer was “very worrisome” and that it “has the full attention” of the United States.

United States Chief of Staff Milley told Bloomberg Television that he did not call the test a “Sputnik moment”, but acknowledges that “it is very close to it”.

He called the test of the weapon “a very significant technological event” that is just one element among China’s military potential.

This was the first official recognition of the test coming from the Pentagon, which until now had declined to comment.

“Chinese military capabilities are much greater than this isolated test,” Milley said. “They are rapidly expanding into space, cybernetics and then into the traditional realms of land, sea and air.”

“China is very significant on our horizon,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported on a Chinese test of a hypersonic glider vehicle launched from a low-Earth orbit rocket that could theoretically be able to evade US missile defense systems. The speed with which the Chinese developed the system surprised US national security officials.

When asked about the Financial Times report, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the August test was “a spacecraft, not a missile.”

“This test was a routine spacecraft experiment to verify reusable spacecraft technology, which is of great importance to reduce costs. It can provide a convenient and inexpensive way for humans to use space peacefully. Many companies around the world have carried out similar experiments,” said Zhao.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has repeatedly emphasized that China is the pace challenge for the Pentagon as Beijing races to modernize its military.

And last week, CIA Director Bill Burns said China is the biggest technological threat to the United States.

“I think in terms of broad capability, across the range of emerging technologies, I think China probably is today,” Burns said, speaking at Stanford University.

On Wednesday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby declined to comment further on the test.

“I don’t think it’s good for us to characterize and label this, this advancement in capabilities,” Kirby said during a press conference at the Pentagon on Wednesday (27).

He added that the department has been “clear” about its concerns about China’s advances in “certain capabilities.”

“We have been very clear about our concerns about China’s advances, a wide range of capabilities that the secretary himself has observed do very little to help ease tensions in the region. In addition, these are associated with advanced military skills, combined with a foreign and defense policy approach that uses the intimidation and coercion of neighboring nations to yield to China’s interests,” said Kirby.

For him, the hypersonic missile test is a “set of concerns” related to China in the Indo-Pacific region.

“There is a set of issues related to China from a security perspective that concerns us deeply about the trajectory where things are going in the Indo-Pacific,” said Kirby.

“Together, all of these things are a cause for concern and are being used to inform the operational concepts we want to be able to employ.”

