US Confirms China Tested Hypersonic Weapons | World

Mark Milley, the US chief of staff, is the first senior Pentagon official to confirm China’s successful test.

“What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapons system. And that’s very worrisome,” Milley told Bloomberg television station.

He also mentioned the comparisons made with the Soviet Union’s first victories in the space race during the Cold War. “I don’t know if it’s a moment [como o lançamento do] Sputnik, but I think it’s very close to that,” the general said.

The Soviet Union launched the Sputnik satellite in 1957, which surprised the US and raised fears it was falling behind technologically in an ever-accelerating arms race.

Why are hypersonic weapons important?

Milley’s comments come nearly two weeks after the British newspaper Financial Times reported on Oct. 16 that the Chinese military in August launched a hypersonic weapon with a nuclear capability.

The missile circled the Earth at low altitude before re-entering the atmosphere and finally missing its test target in China by more than 30 kilometers, according to the publication.

Hypersonic missiles are designed to travel more than five times the speed of sound in a flight path making them more difficult to detect and intercept.

Technology is at the forefront of future warfare capabilities, and news of China’s progress in this new arms race has been greeted with concern in the US.

The Americans are also working on hypersonic weapons, but they haven’t yet tested a weapon on the scale that Milley said China has achieved. “It’s a very significant technological feat that has taken place… and it has our full attention,” said the general.

China, for its part, denied the information and said it was testing a reusable space vehicle.

Peace threatened in the Pacific

The US, Russia and North Korea have also tested hypersonic missiles, while other countries are developing the technology.

In 2019, China introduced new military technologies, including a medium-range hypersonic missile, the DF-17, which can reach 2,000 kilometers and carry nuclear warheads.

However, the missile recently tested by China is different, according to the Financial Times: it would have a greater range and would be able to enter orbit before returning to the atmosphere to reach its target.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have become strained in recent years as China expands its influence and pursues ambitions in the Pacific that have troubled key US allies in the region.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to confirm China’s hypersonic tests but said on Wednesday that any major development in Chinese military capability does “very little to help ease tensions in the region and beyond” .

These advances, he said, are “combined with a foreign and defense policy approach that uses the intimidation and coercion of neighboring nations to yield to China’s interests.”