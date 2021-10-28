US confirms that China carried out tests with hypersonic weapons

Missiles are designed to travel more than five times the speed of sound in a flight path making them more difficult to detect and intercept.

Mark Milley compared the moment to the launch of Sputnik during the Cold War



The Pentagon’s top general, Mark Milley, confirmed on Wednesday that the China conducted tests with hypersonic weapons between July and August this year. It’s the first time the U.S they officially assume that the Chinese are developing weapons that can evade US missile defenses. According to Milley, the studies are “very close” to a Sputnik moment – ​​referring to 1957, during the Cold War, when Russia overtook the US with the launch of the first terrestrial satellite and took the lead in the space race. “What we saw was a very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapons system. And it’s very worrying,” the general told the Bloomberg TV. “I don’t know if it’s a ‘Sputnik moment,’ but I think it’s very close to it,” he added.

According to the German newspaper DW, hypersonic missiles are designed to travel more than five times the speed of sound in a flight path making them more difficult to detect and intercept. The United States has already carried out tests with hypersonic weapons, as well as North Korea, but only China managed to make the technology have a long range. As reported by Financial Times, British newspaper that revealed the Chinese studies, the weapon with nuclear capability that orbited the Earth before re-entering the atmosphere and finally losing its test target in China.