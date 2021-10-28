US has few options to avoid war if China seizes islands near Taiwan

If China took one of Taiwan’s outlying islands, the United States would have few good options to respond without risking increased tension and war between the superpowers, according to the findings of a recent war exercise led by defense and defense experts. foreign policy.

The scenario, described in a report by the Center for New America’s Security, begins with China using military force to take control of Dongsha, a small atoll in the South China Sea between Taiwan and Hong Kong, where approximately 500 Taiwanese soldiers are assigned .

This kind of aggression could be a precursor to taking other islands near Taiwan or a full invasion of the democratically governed island, as Beijing tests and stimulates Washington’s determination to defend Taiwan.

But once China establishes its military presence in Dongsha and removes Taiwanese troops, the US cannot force China to return the island to Taipei’s control, the report says.

Economic sanctions would take too long to take effect and would be too weak to influence China’s decision-making, while any military action would risk an escalation to war, which both the US and Taiwan want to avoid, if possible.

Instead, the report emphasized the need for a multilateral approach, suggesting that the US, Taiwan, Japan and others work to prevent China from taking the island in the first place.

“The United States and Taiwan must begin coordinating today to build a credible means of deterrence against Chinese aggression or coercion against Taiwan,” the authors wrote. In all scenarios, cooperation with Japan was essential.

Increasing tensions

Beijing has increased military pressure on the island in recent weeks, and Taiwan’s defense minister made a dire prediction earlier this month: by 2025, China will be able to carry out a “full-scale” invasion of Taiwan.

Last week, US President Joe Biden declared that the United States was committed to defending Taiwan in the event of an attack from China. “Yes, we are committed to doing that,” Biden said in an interview with CNN.

A White House official tried to clarify the president’s comments, saying that Biden “was not announcing any changes in our policy” regarding China and Taiwan.

The US government supplies Taiwan with defensive weapons, but remains intentionally ambiguous about intervening militarily in the event of a Chinese attack. Under the “One China” policy, the US recognizes China’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan.

But the conflict is an important focus for the administration and Chinese plans are among the “pre-eminent issues” for the new CIA Mission Center in China, a newly created body focused exclusively on collecting and analyzing intelligence on Beijing. Intelligence officials have yet to see anything to suggest that China is preparing for a military invasion, according to sources.

The aim is to provide policymakers with “indicators” for a possible invasion – the factors driving Chinese decision-making – so that the US can determine the best course of action.

“There are a number of major issues with China,” said Cohen, director of the CIA. “Taiwan is definitely one of the main issues with China that we focus on.”

Former intelligence officials who also suggest that an abrupt military takeover of Taiwan was unlikely, but that China would likely follow the model used by Russia in its 2014 annexation of Crimea: a secret takeover and slow at first, followed by moves open military forces to solidify reality on the ground.

‘Taiwan will be a test’

“Taiwan will be a test,” said Norm Roule, former National Intelligence Manager in Iran. “Our decision on China in Taiwan must be questioned. People should say, ‘If you haven’t defended Afghanistan, will you represent other countries?’”

China has shown ample willingness to test American resolve. In recent weeks, China has sent record numbers of military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, including fighter jets. The incursions did not violate the island’s airspace, but they sent a clear message about Beijing’s intentions.

“With the daily incursions into the air identification zone around Taiwan, Xi is clearly signaling and testing Western resolve,” former CIA deputy director of counterintelligence Mark Kelton told the conference.

This Tuesday (26), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for Taiwan’s “significant participation” in the United Nations, hailing the island as a “democratic success story.” Even if it could participate as a full member state, any move to recognize Taipei would anger Beijing, which has made it clear it sees Taiwan as part of China.

“The fact that Taiwan has participated heavily in certain specialized UN agencies for the vast majority of the last 50 years is evidence of the value that the international community attaches. Recently, however, the island has not been allowed to contribute to UN efforts,” Blinken said in a statement.

China’s vigorous objections have kept Taiwan away from international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO). The United States maintained a strategic policy, refusing to recognize the island’s independence and, at the same time, refusing to recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)