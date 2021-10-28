US tries again to extradite Julian Assange

The United States has filed yet another extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. This time, the US court agreed that the journalist will serve a sentence where the British determine.

He returned to the dock in London this Wednesday (27). Assange did not appear at the first part of the hearing because, according to lawyers, his mental health did not allow it. However, in the afternoon he followed the process by videoconference.

The US government filed a lawsuit against the journalist because WikiLeaks published a series of documents and videos in 2010 and 2011 regarding the country’s military operation in Afghanistan and Iraq. The material revealed that the US military had killed hundreds of civilians in the first country – deaths that were not officially recorded.

In Iraqi territory, according to the documents, the United States would be responsible for the deaths of 66,000 civilians, in addition to having tortured prisoners.

According to the US government, Assange conspired to obtain the material and the publication put the lives of the country’s military at risk.

Lawyers for the founder of WikiLeaks say the process is political, as well as jeopardizing press freedom.