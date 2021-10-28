Vaccination against Covid-19 in João Pessoa requires scheduling again this Wednesday (27) | Paraíba

The City of João Pessoa follows this Wednesday (27) the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, with the decision to return to requiring prior scheduling for all audiences. The appointment is available from 7 pm this Tuesday (26) through the Vacina João Pessoa application or the City Hall website for this purpose.

Immunization takes place for adolescents from 12 years of age, with the application of the first dose. The second dose is intended for people who received the first dose from CoronaVac more than 28 days ago and from AstraZeneca and Pfizer 90 days ago. Regarding the booster dose, it will be applied to those over 60 years old, immunosuppressed and health workers. Each public will have their different vaccination location.

Anyone who has any questions can get in touch by message with the numbers of WhatsApp (83) 98600-4815, 98689-2017 and 98699-2917 (any day of the week, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm) or send an email to [email protected] with.

To receive the first dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to present an official document with a photo, SUS Card, CPF and proof of residence in João Pessoa. For the second dose and booster dose, a vaccination card and a personal document with a photo are required, as well as documentary evidence for health workers and immunosuppressed patients.

In the case of the booster dose for health workers, they must present an original identification document with a photo and documentation proving their relationship with a healthcare facility in João Pessoa, which can be a work card, paycheck or statement from the healthcare facility. Professionals must also present the portfolio of the respective council. It is worth noting that the copy of the supporting documentation must be retained at the vaccination point for the purposes of control by the inspection bodies.

The City Hall advises that for those who are immunosuppressed it is necessary to present a medical report, which will be held in place for proof.

Vaccination posts are also open to receive non-perishable food donations. After collection, they will be distributed to charities and families affected by the effects of the pandemic. The collection and distribution are part of a joint initiative by the City of João Pessoa and the State Government.

Vaccination against Covid-19 in João Pessoa this Wednesday (27)

Professor Oscar de Castro School (Cross of Arms)

Cantalice Leite Magalhães School (Industry District)

Persons aged 18 and over

Durmeval Trigueiro School (Rangel)

Leonel Brizola School (Tambauzinho)

Pope Paul VI School (Cross of Arms)

Lieutenant Lucena Cultural Center (Mangabeira)

Olívio Ribeiro Campos School (Banking)

Drive thru – 8am to 3pm

UFPB, access by HU (Castelo Branco)

Drive thru – 8am to 3pm

Queen Mother Sanctuary (Airclub)

Elderly people over 60 and health professionals (after 180 days of the 2nd dose or single dose)

Immunosuppressed (after 28 days of the 2nd dose or single dose)

Raimundo Nonato Batista School (Colinas do Sul)

Dom Helder Câmara School (Valentina)

Ivan Cantisani Gym (Tambiá)

Seraphic School of Nobrega (Manaíra)

Drive thru – 8am to 3pm

Mangabeira Shopping (also for pedestrians)