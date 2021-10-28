Vale (VALE3) receives notification in the US about dam disclosure violation

SAO PAULO – Vale (VALE3) informed this Thursday (28) that the SEC team (US Securities and Exchange Commission), equivalent to CVM in the US, delivered a notification – referred to in legal practice as Wells notice – to the company about possible violations related to disclosures about its dam safety management and the dam in Brumadinho.

According to Vale, the Wells notice it is not a formal charge or an allegation of misconduct. “It gives Vale the opportunity to provide its point of view and address the issues raised by the SEC staff before the SEC makes any decision on authorization to initiate a regulatory process,” the miner said.

If it decides to authorize a lawsuit against Vale, the SEC may seek, in a lawsuit in federal court, an injunction against possible violations of US securities law, the imposition of fines, reversal of gains and other measures within the authority of the SEC.

“Vale disagrees with the SEC team regarding this recommendation and will respond within the scope of the Well notice process”, concluded Vale, in a statement to the market.

Around 11:23 am, the shares of the mining company were operating at a low of 0.38%, quoted at R$ 74.15.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related