Vale (VALE3) signs an equipment supply agreement with a Chinese

SAO PAULO – Vale (VALE3) signed a memorandum of understanding with XCMG Construction Machinery Limited, the largest machine manufacturer in China, which is a subsidiary of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group.

The agreement provides for potential supply of mining and infrastructure equipment, including zero-emission and autonomous equipment.

According to the memorandum, equipment prototypes, including two electric off-road trucks with a capacity of 72 tons, will be tested at Vale’s operations in Minas Gerais and Indonesia from the second half of next year.

Another zero-emission electric truck with a capacity of 240t will also be tested at a date to be defined.

“This initiative is in line with Vale’s goal of reducing its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 33% by 2030 and achieving zero net emissions by 2050,” said Alexandre Pereira, Executive Vice President for Global Business Solutions at Vale .

“We also see this partnership with XCMG Machinery as another important step in deepening our long-term relationship and partnership with China, which dates back to 1973, when we shipped our first shipment of iron ore to China,” he added.

