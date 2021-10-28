Valentina says she had an affair with Badauí, from CPM 22

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Valentina talked with Arcrebiano and Tiago Piquilo, while the ex-BBB cut the hair of the countryman. In the chat, the peoa revealed which member of CPM 22 has had an affair in the past. The relationship with the rock band’s singer was one of the reasons for the end of the peoa’s involvement with Tiago himself.

The subject started when Valentina mentioned Piquilo’s ex-girlfriends to Bil.

“You have to see the women he’s dated. The current one is wonderful, but you don’t know the past,” said Valentina. Currently, Tiago is dating singer Tania Mara.

“Oh, Val, stop talking about that. Stop being big-mouthed. Do you want me to start scoring here, the people I know about you? The little whispers I heard there?”, the singer countered.

“I do. Speak up now. Who?”, challenged the former stage assistant. “All rock bands,” he added.

Arcrebiano, then, bet that one of the ex-affairs is from the band CPM 22.

“Aham,” confirmed the pawn. “But I was little. I was young. Do you remember at the party, Bil? ‘Play CPM 22!'” Val commented.

Tiago, then, remembered that the rocker is committed. “His wife must love to see you say that,” teased the musician.

In response, Valentina mentioned the name of the singer’s wife, revealing the identity of the ex-affair.

“Mari. She’s cute. Mari Graciolli. She’s beautiful. I love her,” he concluded.

Advertiser Mari Graciolli is engaged to Fernando Badauí, the singer of the band CPM 22. The couple has been together since 2017.