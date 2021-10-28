‘Vampire fish’ first sighted in 20 years

Existing since before the age of the dinosaurs, the lamprey is a species known as “vampire fish”, because, in addition to having a mouth full of teeth, it feeds on blood. After 20 years without a copy being seen, an Australian tour guide registered the rare apparition of six individuals of the species this week, according to the British newspaper The Mirror.

Sean Blocksidge, 49, works in the town of Margaret River, in Australia. According to the publication, he heard rumors that lampreys were migrating to local waterfalls, but no one had ever seen them.

The guide was at a waterfall during office hours when he spotted a “very large blue tube” in the shallow part of the water. The object was a surprise to the professional, as it is not common for people to throw garbage in the city’s waters. “I took a closer look and ended up discovering half a dozen more ‘blue tubes’. They were lampreys,” he reported.

Sean Blockside tourist guide “It was a surreal moment. I had heard so many stories from older people about how lampreys migrated in their thousands through waterfalls, but we hadn’t seen them in our ecosystem for many years. I’m on the river every day with the canoe, always hoping to find a lamprey. It was my lucky day”, he recalled.

The Australian said that the tour group that accompanied him was thrilled to see the rare animals. “When I explained the story of the lampreys, they quickly realized the importance of that moment.”

lampreys are creatures eel-like. They evolved millions of years ago and have a reputation for drinking the blood of their prey. Early in life, they live in fresh water, but throughout life they migrate downstream to the sea, where they spend their adult lives feeding on other fish. Finally, they return to the rivers to spawn and die.

“They look like an eel. They have a horrible dinosaur mouth full of snapping teeth. But overall they’re very pretty creatures with iridescent blue eyes, pretty obvious gills and a long, slender body,” he described.

Lampreys are at risk of becoming endangered due to climate change and increased salinity in the waters where they breed, according to information from the national broadcaster of Australia, ABC, released in 2020.

“They are living dinosaurs and have been around for over 200 million years, but they are facing serious problems with climate change. Our river system has dried up by more than 20% in the last two decades and this is believed to be affecting its population. Interestingly, it was a very rainy winter this year and the lampreys obviously knew it was a good year to migrate to the system again,” he reported to The Mirror