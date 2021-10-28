Vanguard occupy more than 60GB on PS5 and Xbox Series • Eurogamer.pt

Activision has revealed the space needed in your storage to store Call of Duty: Vanguard.

From November 5th, you will be able to enter into a new virtual war confrontation, but before that, on October 29th, you will be able to start transferring the files to your console or PC.

Thinking of players who are eager to download, Activision revealed the storage space needed to download and the final space the game will occupy:

Console, download size, space required:

PlayStation 5: 64.13 GB, 89.84 GB

PlayStation 4: 54.65 GB, 93.12 GB

Xbox Series X/S: 61GB, 61GB

Xbox One: 56.6GB, 56.6GB

Activision previously announced that Vanguard will occupy much less than previous games in the series and given these figures, it is possible to confirm that the company has managed to deliver on its promises.

Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War have approached 200GB on consoles and PC, especially with updates, content packs and the integration of Warzone.

Thanks to the new texture streaming technology, the company has managed to greatly reduce the space that Call of Duty: Vanguard will occupy on your disk.