Video! Flamengo fans curse Gabigol’s family after elimination: ‘Your son will know hell’ | Flamengo



Family of Gabigol were harassed – Reproduction

Gabigol’s family members were harassedreproduction

Published 10/28/2021 10:33 AM

Rio – The atmosphere was very heavy at Maracanã after Flamengo was eliminated in the Copa do Brasil. Gabigol’s family members were harassed and called names by fans of the Rio club when they left the game. “Your son will know hell,” one of the red-blacks said to the attacker’s mother.

Video circulating in Whatsapp groups: Gabigol’s family arguing with Flamengo fans on the way out of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/Qyrze9F8Ex — MatheusFla (@_matheusfla) October 28, 2021

Gabigol himself was also harassed by Flamengo fans still inside the stadium. After the final whistle, the attacker was cursed and ended up coming back to argue. After that, the red-black idol was hit by a glass full of beer as he headed to the Maracanã locker room.

Idol of Flamengo and a key player in many titles such as the Libertadores de 2019 and the Brasileiros de 2019 and 2020, Gabigol is experiencing his biggest goal fast with the shirt of the Rio de Janeiro club. With the red-black cloak, he hasn’t put the ball in the back of the net for eight matches.

Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and without a win for four games, Flamengo enters the field this weekend with more pressure than ever to face Atlético-MG in a game that has been seen as the anticipated final of the Brazilian Championship.