Video: gossip ends in kicks, punches and hair pulling among women – General

Punches, kicks and hair pulls. The fight involving four women, in Formiga, Midwest of Minas Gerais, went viral on social networks. The “shack”, recorded by the security cameras in the store of a branded sunglasses franchise, would have been motivated by “gossip”. The victim no longer works on site. The information was confirmed, this Wednesday (10/27), by the establishment.

In the video, two women are shown dragging an employee from inside the store while a third is waiting outside. Already on the sidewalk, the victim is knocked to the ground and beaten. The case happened this Monday (25/10).

The woman who was outside does not appear attacking the victim during filming, only making signs.



Another employee of the establishment tried to separate, but the fight only ended when a man and a woman who passed by the place also helped to separate the women.



The lady managed to help the victim to get up and enter the store. She tried to stop the attackers from following, but they also entered.



Once inside, the aggressors appear talking to an employee of the establishment. The victim is no longer seen in the images.



The occurrence was registered by the Military Police (PM) after being sued by the 18-year-old victim. She was working when she was surprised by suspicions.



PM, she limited herself to saying that the attacks would have been motivated by gossip. He also said that he was going to seek medical attention so that a criminal report could be drawn up.



The attackers were no longer on the scene when the police arrived. The victim confirmed that he knew them and passed on information for identification.



She was oriented to represent for the continuity of the penal action.



A representative of the store informed the report, this Wednesday (10/27), that the necessary measures were taken by the former employee and that she no longer works at the site.

He also said that he was not authorized to confirm whether she left the requested job or was fired after the incident.







