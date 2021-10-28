Video: Player loses patience and goes viral after coach criticism and profanity: “You moved wrong” | soccer

Football players are usually pretty predictable in post-game interviews. Even in defeat, it is rare to hear someone release the verb. This was not the case with striker Anderson. Sincerely, the athlete did not hide his dissatisfaction and, during an interview, questioned the coach, with the right to curse words, after his team was tied in the semifinal of the first round of the Marabaense Championship, which takes place in the interior of Pará. (See the moment in the video above).
– I believe it (was) wrong replacement. I am aware of what I am talking about. My coach got it wrong. He, as our superior, has to pay attention to the pieces he’s going to move so that this p**** that happened here doesn’t happen. I’m being realistic, I’m a player, I know where the error is. Let’s go to the f**** of penalties and win this c******! – Said the player.
Liberdade, by the sincere Anderson, was by the way in the first round of the Marabaense Championship — Photo: Aline Nascimento
The reporter, embarrassed, returned the broadcast to the narrator and commentator with a “Beauty. He is very nervous here…”.
And the attacker’s dissatisfaction shouldn’t have stopped there. In the so-called “Clássico da Liberdade”, Liberdade, who was the favorite, won by 2-0, took the tie in the last five minutes and lost to Juventus on penalties. The match was held at the Zinho Oliveira Stadium, which has hosted Serie C and Copa do Brasil matches. Will the sincere Anderson still be kept in the team by coach Bismarck da Conceição for the second round of the tournament?