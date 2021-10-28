VIDEO – Super bright meteor is seen in the sky in Santa Catarina

In the early hours of this Wednesday, 27th, the passage of a super bright meteor in Santa Catarina was recorded. The images were taken by the monitoring station in Monte Castelo, in Planalto Norte, at 1:12 am.

According to amateur astronomer Jocimar Justino, the meteor passed towards the east at an estimated speed of more than 70 thousand kilometers per hour. He explains that the meteor exploded in the middle of the path, because the brightness changes suddenly, a characteristic of explosions.

It is estimated that the phenomenon began in Benedito Novo, in the Itajaí Valley, and disappeared in Garuva, in the north of the state. The pass took about five seconds.

Watch the video:

super shine

According to the amateur astronomer, the meteor is considered super bright because it caused a flash in the sky. In this case, the phenomenon that passed through the sky of Santa Catarina is of the bolide type. “It’s a fireball that explodes,” he explains.

According to Justino, these meteors are rarer. “Most are with less intense shine”, he says.

The meteor’s brightness had a magnitude greater than -8. “When the meteor explodes and the brightness has a magnitude greater than -4, it is called a bolide”, he says. “For comparison, the full moon has a magnitude of -12 approximately and the sun -26”, he adds.

The team from the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramom) is still working on a more detailed analysis of the event that took place.

Meteor shower with debris from Halley’s Comet

Last week, a meteor shower with debris from Comet Halley was recorded at Monte Castelo. The phenomenon was also captured by the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network station

Orionids enter the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of approximately 66 kilometers per second (km/s), equivalent to about 237,000 kilometers per hour.

