Virginia Fonseca indirect post after bullshit with Tata Estaniecki; see now

This Wednesday afternoon (27), the name of Virginia Fonseca is happening on all social networks. After being accused of plagiarism, Virginia posted some stories in her Instagram official and fans thought it was a indirect due to all the confusion. see below

The new program of Virginia Fonseca called “Podcats” was released this last Wednesday (26). When the famous woman announced her project, many followers said that this name already existed and that it already had a landlady, but Virginia did not comment on that.

Many followers are waiting for the placement of Virginia Fonseca in your Instagram about supposed plagiarism on your part. It is worth remembering that some reports said that the name Podcats was not registered yet, but yes, there was a page and a program with that name from other influencers.

When Tata Estaniecki was on the recording of your show “their pod”, the famous woman received a message on her cell phone, reporting that she would have to end the recordings to start the debut of Virginia Fonseca. So, Tata showed to have been super angry and disappointed with her team.

It is noteworthy that Virginia Fonseca was invited to participate in the Tata Estenieck a while ago. What most shocked internet users was that the rumors spread said that Virginia hired the same recording team that Tata hired.

