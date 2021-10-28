Volleyball team terminates with Maurício Souza for homophobic comments

× Photo: FIVB, Disclosure

The board of the volleyball team Minas Tennis Club just reported on Twitter that terminated the player’s contract Mauricio Souza (right in photo). As shown, the athlete had already been removed yesterday due to pressure from sponsors after he did homophobic comments on social media.

In the publication, Minas wrote:

“Minas Tênis Clube informs that the athlete Maurício Souza is no longer a player at the club.”

The most recent controversy with Maurício, the president’s supporter Jair Bolsonaro, began when the player, Olympic champion with Brazil in 2016, condemned the publisher DC Comics for revealing that the new version of Superman will be bisexual.

“Nowadays the right is wrong and wrong is right… Don’t depend on me. If you have to choose a side, I stay on the side I think is right! I stick with my beliefs, values ​​and ideas. ‘Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal’. Go on that will see where we end up”, he wrote.

Earlier, before the announcement of Maurício’s departure from the team, Bolsonaro complained about the athlete’s removal:

“Holy shit, impressive isn’t it? Everything is homophobia, everything is feminism“, said the president in a live on social media.

