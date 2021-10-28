Warner Bros. Multiversus, likely Smash Bros. style fighting game. has a leaked image

Apparently the game will be free-to-play and will have cross-play between consoles.

We recently brought you information about a fighting game featuring Warner Bros. characters. that could be in development, it would be a game along the same lines as what we find in the franchise Smash Bros. and that we’ve already seen in Sony at the PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale.

Today (27), the twitter user hungrybox has posted an image of what appears to be a character selection screen for the new game, which is being speculated as Warner Bros. Multiversus, in the image we have the presence of 13 characters, 12 of which are extremely famous among different generations who follow the productions of Warner. Check out the image below.

The list of characters has:

Steven Universe

batman

Harley Queen (Harley Queen)

Jake (Adventure Time)

Finn (Time of Adventure)

Sausage (Scooby-Doo)

Super man

Wonder Woman

Gandalf (The Lord of the Rings)

Rick Sanchez (Rick & Morty)

Bugs (Looney Tunes)

Tom & Jerry

From the original rumor we published last Monday (25) we don’t just have Fred Flinstone, Mad Max, Harry Potter & Ron Weasley and Johnny Bravo. The characters in the leaked image apparently have a number that indicates their level and also another icon indicating the fighter’s style.



The same user on twitter reported that he received information from several different sources and all said that the game will be free-to-play (free to play), will have cross-play between consoles and will also have voice acting for all characters.

What makes the image more true is the fact of the hungrybox having made a video on YouTube publicizing the leak, and quickly having your video blocked by itself Warner Bros. for counting material that infringes the company’s copyright, this practically confirms the existence of the game, but we still have to wait for the confirmation of the game itself. Warner.



What are your expectations for a game that features several Warner Bros. characters. in an arena? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Via: LiquidHbox