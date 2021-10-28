Wednesday’s draw numbers (10/27)

Today, Wednesday (27), the drawing was held for the result of Quina contest 5692 at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The jackpot at R$5.6 million, see below if you are the owner of the winning bet:

Results of Quina contest 5692

See the numbers drawn in today’s Quina result: 24-46-49-64-76

Quina Prize Winners

All bettors who match on two numbers from today’s Quina result can win prizes. If there is more than one lucky winner in the main lane, the Cashier then divides the jackpot equally between the parties.

If there is no winning bet on the first, second, third or fourth lane, the stakes will be accumulated for the first lane of the following contest.

The chance of hitting the five numbers of the Quina 5692 result is one in 24,040,016. But the player who competes with a game of 15 tens, has a chance of one in 8,005.

How to receive the award?

Prizes can be redeemed at any Caixa branch, but if the amount is up to R$1,903.98, the lucky ones can also receive it at lotteries. You must present the winning ticket, RG and CPF to get payment.

Values ​​from R$ 10 thousand are deposited within a minimum period of two business days. Those who place the bet online (website or application) can also transfer the prize amount to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline for withdrawing the amount is 90 calendar days counted from the drawing of the result of Quina 5692. In addition to luck, also see how to increase the chances of how to win at the corner.

Watch the video of today’s Quina draw: