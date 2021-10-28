WEG (WEGE3): is the stock expensive or is it still attractive amidst domestic risks? Analysts split after balance sheet

SAO PAULO – After the results of the third quarter, the shares of WEG (WEGE3), specialized in the manufacture of engines and other types of machines, reached an increase of up to 2.95% in the session this Wednesday (27), but they diminished the momentum and began to operate with a slight drop in the afternoon.

The company recorded net income of BRL 812.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 26.2% growth compared to the same period in 2020 and 4% above the market consensus while, in terms of net revenue, it reflected a positive performance both in the market, with a positive highlight for the energy generation, transmission and distribution (GTD) segment.

For Credit Suisse, the data are positive, contemplating the main pillars of its investment thesis through a strong pace of growth and return on invested capital (ROIC) at high levels, at 31%.

However, some numbers were not so well received by analysts.

For Bradesco BBI analysts, financial expenses and production costs were higher than expected in the quarter. Even so, BBI describes the company’s solid performance in foreign markets, with market share gains.

BBI reduced WEG’s target price from R$44 to R$41, and reiterated a neutral recommendation, due to the asset’s high multiples.

It should be noted that the Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) was 18.5%, a slight contraction of 1 percentage point on an annual basis, reflecting the pressure of raw material costs, worse mix (margins in the wind generation business below company average) and unfavorable exchange rate.

In a report, Itaú BBA highlights: “we anticipate that these factors will continue to weigh on margins, a somewhat expected effect, but we also note that the increase in commodity prices has unlocked investments in key sectors for WEG, contributing to its order backlog in the coming quarters”. Analysts also point out that, after results constantly beating the bank’s expectations, WEG finally presented a balance in line with what they expected.

Regarding the ROIC of 31.3%, slightly below the 32.2% in the second quarter of 2021, but above the 23.3% registered in the third quarter of 2020, bank analysts point out that the last two data were benefited by positive one-off results related to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis.

“In addition to the pressured margin, we noticed an increase in capex (capital expenses) of 34% in the quarter, so we will monitor the evolution of the ROIC going forward”, evaluates BBA. The bank has a marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average) for the paper, with a target price of R$46, also highlighting the stretched valuation, but evaluating that there are growth opportunities.

More optimistic, Credit Suisse noted that the company maintained its high return on invested capital ratios and healthy margins, despite rising costs.

Analysts point out that, despite the recent deterioration in the Brazilian macroeconomic scenario, the local operation was one of the highlights of the quarter, with sales supported mainly by the recovery of industrial activity in the country and by the conclusion of projects linked to transmission lines. International operations also remained strong, with WEG benefiting from the recovery of industrial activity and the increased demand in the mining, oil and gas and water and sewage segments.

“We continue to see WEG as a defensive and high-growth action, given its exposure and expansion in international markets and the economic and political conditions in Brazil”, they point out, following with an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) and price target of BRL 46.

Along the same lines, XP reiterated purchase recommendation for the paper, reinforcing its defensive profile amid domestic risks in Brazil.

According to the Refinitiv consensus, of 15 houses that cover the paper, 7 recommend purchase, 5 recommend maintenance and 3 recommend sale, with an average target price of R$ 43.24 for the asset.

