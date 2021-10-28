WhastsApp rescues Orkut functionality

Former users of orkut should familiarize themselves with the new feature of the Whatsapp. The messenger developed a functionality similar to “Community”, previously offered by the now extinct social network.

The news was found by XDA – Developers, when checking the beast version 2.21.21.6 of the messenger, and confirmed by WABetaInfo, a blog specializing in spreading news of the messaging platform.

So far there is not much information about the new tool, but it will probably be different from the “Group” option. However, some similarities have already been detected, such as the system of invitations by link or QR Code, so that people automatically join the community.

“Anyone with WhatsApp can follow this link to join this community. Just share it with someone you trust”, says an excerpt from a message about the new tool found by XDA in the beast version.

More details

In addition to the common points already mentioned, the new function will also have administrators to control posts and movements. They will have to define a name, develop a description and rules for the communities.

However, it is worth remembering that the new feature is still in the testing phase and, for now, it will not be released for the traditional version of WhatsApp. For those who want to enjoy the tool, just install the beta version of the messenger, available for free for Android and iOS.

New WhatsApp function can block profile photo for certain contacts

Recently the Whatsapp announced that a new feature is under testing. The new feature allows you to hide the profile photo for certain contacts on Android. A similar tool is already available in the messaging app, however the contact photo can only be restricted to all friends or none at once.

The new function is already being tested by the company itself and, if approved, will soon be released to the general public. Another similar option is the one that allows you to hide your online status in the Whatsapp.

No access to profile picture

As most of the information published about the Whatsapp, the restriction of the profile photo was also released by the portal specialized in the messenger, the WABetaInfo. In a note, the platform informed that it found a link with the code in the beta version 2.21.21.2, which brings the idea of ​​a new configuration.

In addition, the portal found that the restriction of viewing the profile image will be given by the option “My Contacts”, followed by the term “Except”, to select contacts prohibited from viewing the user’s photo.

Still according to the WABetaInfo, the intention is that the same list is used to limit users from having access to other information, such as “Last Seen” and “Note”. Likewise, the applicability should also be released for iPhones. Regarding the privatization of statuses, it has been available for years to the public using iOS.

Finally, it is worth noting that the novelty was not released even for users of the beta version of the application, being only tested by the messenger’s internal core. Therefore, it is not possible to say when the tool will be implemented, however, until it materializes, it remains to use the similar option already available.