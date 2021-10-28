What will Xbox look like in 2042? Microsoft imagines the future of games

Holography and quantum computing await us

How do you imagine the future of games will be? Microsoft looks like know what to offer on your Xbox console in the year 2042. State-of-the-art technologies running on hardware that we only dream of at the moment. The video below shows what the giant from Silicon Valley is thinking of doing two decades from now, in addition to being a Battlefield 2042 promo video.

Yes, this is all for unveil the next EA franchise title on Xbox consoles. The game will be set in 2042, so Microsoft took the opportunity to bring what it thinks of how will our gambling be in 20 years and a few months. The trailer starts by saying that the future of gaming will be so real, that will practically be indistinguishable from reality.

This whole realism will be fueled by quantum technology offering “1 quintillion floating points per second”, ie 1 exaFLOP processing power. For comparison, the most powerful supercomputer in the world, the Japanese Fugaku, arrived at 442 petaFLOPs. Currently, not even the fastest computer in the world can offer what Microsoft imagines in 2042.



Another imagination for games, this one is very old, in fact, they are holographic interfaces. “What if it could be compatible with optical devices and neural interfaces? The possibilities would be endless,” imagines Microsoft. Even with all this technology, we would still use an Xbox controller. Well, at least the video ends up showing one.

Of course, the prank yielded ironic comments in the promotional trailer. “In 2042, you’ll finally be able to buy an Xbox Series X in stores”, “Right, who let the intern do something besides coffee?” ) 2077 will finally be semi playable”. Most jokes are about the Xbox Series consoles out of stock.

In the 1980s, we imagined what the future would be like and many films led us to believe that in 2000 we would have cars flying and many things would be chrome. Needless to say, none of this happened. But it is good to remember that the technologies developed for computing have advanced a lot in recent years. I’m on the team that the way it is, a platform, a controller (or keyboard and mouse) and a screen is fine. how do you imagine this future?

