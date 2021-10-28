Where is the WhatsApp trash? Find out how to recover your files

Even without a trash can, WhatsApp has a backup option that allows you to automatically store your conversations in the cloud.

A classic question for every user of the WhatsApp instant messaging application is whether or not the platform has a trash for recovery of some deleted file. When a file is received and viewed in the app, it is automatically copied to your device.

So, if it is deleted within the conversation, it will remain on your device. Therefore, it is understood that this “trash” of the application is its own gallery. If you delete the device, it will be without access. But if the file happens to be deleted in the conversation and in the device storage, will it be possible to recover it?

Even without a trash can, WhatsApp has a backup option that allows you to automatically make a cloud storage of their conversations. In the settings, you can do this and choose the period you want the backup to be done: daily, weekly or monthly. Through this process, it is possible to recover all conversations and files received.

How to configure backup

To configure this feature and ensure you won’t lose your conversation files whenever you need to, just follow the step by step that we’re going to show you.