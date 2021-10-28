Which do you prefer: the entry-level Fiat Pulse or a premium hatchback?

The Fiat Pulse in the Drive 1.3 input version, with manual exchange, sells for R$ 79,990 (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

O Fiat Pulse arrived on the Brazilian market making noise, mainly for bringing an entry version equipped with a 1.3 aspirated engine and manual exchange for R$79,990. Competitive price for a model that intends to be a leader in the compact SUVs, but that is matched with intermediate versions of premium hatchbacks that bring more powerful engines and a full equipment list. We compare the “cheaper” Fiat Pulse with the hatches best sellers in the Brazilian market to know which one is worth investing in.

The entry-level version of Pulse creates a problem even for Fiat itself, as its price is very close to that of the Argo Trekking 1.3 aspirated with manual five-speed gearbox, sold for R$ 78,990. The compact SUV came to be called the “adventurous verse” of the hacth, or “Argo”, but it has a little larger dimensions and a trunk with 70 liters more volume. Side by side, however, the two models are very similar in size and even in appearance.

The input version of the Pulse comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels and a rear parking sensor. (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

The 1.3 Firefly engine that powers the Pulse is the same one that is under the hood of some versions of the Argo, Cronos and Strada. However, if in these models the propeller develops 101hp (gasoline) and 109hp (ethanol) at 6,250rpm, and torques of 13.7kgfm (g) and 14.2kgfm (e) at 3,500rpm, in the compact SUV it had to adapt only new rules for Proconve7, reducing power to 98hp (g)/107hp (e) at 6,250rpm, and torques to 13.2kgfm (g) and 13.7kgfm (e) at 4,000rpm. Everything indicates that in the near future these modifications made to the 1.3 Firefly engine will also reach Argo, Cronos, Strada and other models from the Stellantis group.

WHAT DOES THE SUV HAVE? Comparing the contents of the two models, the Pulse Drive 1.3 manual (R$ 79,900) brings a list of standard equipment with four airbags, Fiat Sound System, automatic and digital air conditioning, electronic traction control (ASR) and stability (ESP ), driver’s seat with height adjustment, longitudinal bars on the roof, multimedia with 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple Car Play and Android Auto wireless, voice commands, Bluetooth, MP3, AM/FM radio, auxiliary input, two USB ports at the front and one at the back, pocketknife key with remote control, steering wheel controls, on-board computer, electric steering, emergency braking signaling, LED headlights, Isofix, ramp start assistant, LED taillight, daytime running light in LED, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensor, Traction Control Plus (TC+), electric locks with automatic locking at 20km/h, tire pressure monitoring, auxiliary function for activating the arrows indicating changes in range (L ane Change).

The Fiat Argo Trekking has the same 1.3 engine as the Pulse, but with more power and torque (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

already Argo Trekking 1.3 (R$ 78,990) includes, among the series items, rear aerofoil, air conditioning, longitudinal bars on the roof, stickers on the cap, sides and back cover, Uconnect multimedia with a seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Bluetooth , two USB ports and voice recognition system, pocketknife key, on-board computer, electric progressive steering, electronic acceleration control (Drive by Wire), stability control (ESC) and traction (TC), emergency braking signaling, fog lights, Isofix, double airbag, ABS with EBD, ramp start aid, auxiliary function for activating the arrows indicating lane changes, greater height from the ground, bicolor painting, 15-inch steel wheels and use tires combination, rear parking sensor, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic locking at 20km/h and steering wheel with radio and telephone controls.

The adventurous version of the Argo also has high suspensions, but the trunk is smaller than the Pulse’s (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

In this specific confrontation, Fiat Pulse has an advantage over Argo Trekking, as, despite costing R$1,000 more, it has more content. However, the hatch equipped with a slightly more powerful engine and with more torque than the compact SUV. However, it is speculated that the Trekking 1.3 version of the Argo will no longer be offered, rather than being “cannibalized” by the manual Pulse Drive 1.3. On the occasion of the launch of Pulse, Fiat said only that the market will define the continuity of the respective versions.

The VW Polo 1.6 MSI has an engine with a maximum power of 117hp and six-speed automatic gearbox (photo: Pedro Cerqueira/EM/DA Press)

VW POLO When compared to the Volkswagen Polo 1.6 MSI (R$ 81,230), the entry version of the Pulse loses in the wheelbase, which in the 2.53m compact SUV and 2.56m in the hatchback. The measure usually has an influence on the definition of the internal space. The Polo also has a trunk of 300 liters, against the 370 liters of the Pulse. But if the 1.3 engine of the compact SUV has a maximum power of 107hp, the 1.6 flex of the hatch develops 110hp (g)/117hp (e) and is also associated with the six-speed automatic gearbox.

Sold for R$81,230, the VW Polo 1.6 MSI has 15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps (photo: Pedro Cerqueira/EM/DA Press)

In other words, if you choose to take the Polo 1.6, pay R$ 1,240 more to take a more powerful engine, automatic gearbox and more assistant for starting uphill (Hill Hold Control), four airbags, air conditioning with dust filter and Plenum, on-board computer with multifunctional display plus, electronic stability (ESC) and traction (ASR) controls, electronic differential lock (EDS), dual headlamps, Isofix/Top Tether, 15-inch steel wheels with 185/65 tires R15, electric and remote locking of the doors, trunk and fuel cover, electric front and rear windows with one touch function on the fronts and multifunctional steering wheel. The Polo 1.6 MSI has no mobile phone setup/installation and no radio, but comes with a four-speaker harness. Conclusion: The most complete manual Pulse Drive 1.3 equipment package.

The Chevrolet Onix in the LT version is equipped with a 1.0 turbo engine with maximum power of 116hp (photo: General Motors/Disclosure)

ONIX CHEVROLET The Chevrolet Onix version is priced closer to the Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 manual LT Turbo, which costs R$ 77,790. The hatchback brings under the hood the 1.0 turbo engine that develops 116hp (g/e) and maximum torque of 16.8kgfm at 2,000rpm, associated with a six-speed manual gearbox. That is, better numbers than the compact SUV. Even the fuel consumption figures for the Chevrolet model are more optimistic than those for the Fiat SUV. The Onyx is longer in length and wheelbase, but narrower, shorter and has lower ground height as well. Another point that Pulse has an advantage over the Chevrolet hatchback is the trunk. There are 370 liters of the compact SUV against 275 liters of the premium hatchback.

The Chevrolet Onix is ​​larger in length and wheelbase than the Fiat Pulse (photo: General Motors/Disclosure)

In the list of standard equipment, the Onix LT offers some advantages, starting with the six airbags (double front, double side and double curtain). But this version of the hatch also brings electronic control for stability and traction, headlamp height adjustment, Isofix and Top Tether, brake system with ABS, brake distribution (EBD) and emergency brake assistance (PBA), immobilization system engine, 15-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, uphill starting assistant, folding knife switch, on-board computer, speed limit controller, radio and cell phone controls on the steering wheel, instrument panel with display screen. 3.5-inch “follow-me” light system, Chevrolet MyLink with eight-inch touch-screen LCD, smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AM/FM radio, Audio Streaming function, Bluetooth for up to two cell phones simultaneously and USB input, and four speakers. In practice, the Onix LT costs R$ 2,200 less, has a more powerful and cheaper engine, has six airbags and a list of equipment similar to the Pulse Drive, which has the advantage of a larger trunk.

The Hyundai HB20 compact hatch which has the smallest dimensions compared to the Pulse (photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

HYUNDAI HB20 Another premium compact hatch that is priced similar to the Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 is the Hyundai HB20 Platinum 1.0 TGDI, which sells for R$ 81,790. It also has an engine advantage over Fiat’s 1.3 Firefly. It is a 1.0 turbo, which develops 120hp (g/e) and 17.5kgfm of torque (g/e), and associated with manual gearbox. In fuel consumption, the Fiat model has a small advantage over the HB20. The hatchback from the Korean brand has the same wheelbase as the Pulse (2.53m), but a little smaller, but lower and narrower, with a 300-litre trunk.

But the engine that powers the Hyundai HB20 is a 1.0 turbo with 120hp and 17.5kgfm of torque (photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

The Platinum version of the HB20 brings, among the main series items, headlamps with reflector and black mask, 15-inch diamond alloy wheels, instrument panel with Supervision Cluster Evolution digital screen, four airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, stability controls ( ESP) and traction (TCS), emergency braking signaling (ESS), ramp start assistant (HAC), rear camera, rear camera monitoring (DRVM), perimeter alarm, Isofix with top tether, air conditioning digital, pocketknife main key with remote control for locking the doors and trunk, automatic locking of the doors and the trunk at 20km/h, on-board computer with seven functions, roof console with reading lights, twilight sensor, sensor rear parking lot, headlamps with welcome and escort functions, USB for quick cell phone charging, blueMedia multimedia with eight-inch floating touchscreen, connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphones, Bluetooth connection with streaming Audio ng, MP3 Player, USB connection, audio controls and Bluetooth on the steering wheel, Bluelink car system connected with theft prevention services, 24 hour assistance, vehicle remote controls, vehicle diagnostics and vehicle usage alerts and four high -speakers. Of the hatches mentioned, the HB20 is the smallest compared to the Pulse, but even so, it can convince by the mechanical set and content.