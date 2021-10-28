who is the executive behind Facebook’s ambitious plan

Amidst a flurry of controversy and accusations involving Facebook, the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg is preparing to advance its plans to create its own metaverse, a space seen by tech giants as the future of the internet, where people can enter and interact, from custom avatars, in a virtual world

Since September, the company has announced investments of US$ 50 million (or R$ 279 million, at current prices) in the metaverse division and in hiring 10,000 professionals in Europe to help develop the technology.

“Instead of just seeing the content, you’re inside it,” he explained. Zuckerberg in an interview with the technology website The Verge. According to the executive, the idea is to transform Facebook and reach the mark of 1 billion users by the end of this decade.

However, the company’s current CEO does not believe he will initially make money from it. In its earnings report, the company reported that its operating profit will fall US$ 10 billion (R$ 55.8 billion) in 2021 because of investments in this division of the metaverse. And there is a chance of a downturn in the coming years because of the ambitious plan to “change the internet”.

To take care of this new future, the company cast Andrew Bosworth, a professional who has been on Facebook since 2006 — the network was launched in 2004 — and who is a close friend of Zuckerberg.

Who is it Andrew bosworth

He is currently Vice President of Reality Labs (Reality Lab, in direct translation) and develops AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) solutions. As of 2022, he will take over the company’s division as CTO, or head of the technology area.

According to Bloomberg, Bosworth, known internally as “Boz”, a play on “boss”, which means “boss” in English, took over the efforts of the areas of RA and VR in 2017. His promotion to CTO, signals how high priority is the project within the company.

Active on Twitter (with over 71 thousand followers), the 39-year-old executive shared his vision about the technological innovation.

“We believe the metaverse will be the next evolution of social technology. We continue to talk about this from the beginning and often so that we can work together as an industry to build this responsibly,” he said.

In another post, he wrote, “Engagement and collaboration with experts in different fields will be critical to building an inclusive and enabling metaverse, and we look forward to working with organizations in this effort.”

Engaging and collaborating with experts across different fields will be critical to building an inclusive and empowering metaverse and we look forward to working with organizations in this effort https://t.co/iN1OD5FhvI — “Adam” (@boztank) September 27, 2021

For the annual Facebook Connect conference, which takes place this Thursday (28), he told Bloomberg: “We want to give people a taste of that vision, into that future.”

For him, the event can be described as a “love letter to the future of the metaverse”.

A little of history

With more than 15 years on Facebook, Bosworth was involved in the development of the company’s main products, according to Bloomberg. He helped build the News Feed, the platform’s main resource, as well as the Groups area, Messenger and the ads part of the network.

For the past four years, he has been running Facebook Reality Labs, responsible for creating virtual reality headsets, home speakers and augmented reality sunglasses.

Next to Zuckerberg, the relationship goes beyond the professional. Your children, for example, play together. When his house was under construction, he rented one from the chief, who moved into the house next door.