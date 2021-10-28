Why African elephants are being born without tusks

by

elephants

More and more elephants are born without tusks in Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique.

A study just published in the journal Science suggests that this is due to an evolutionary response to the brutal slaughter these animals were subjected to for their ivory during 15 years of civil war.

Poaching to obtain prey financed part of the activities of both sides and brought the species to the brink of extinction.

Elephant specialists working in the park began noticing the phenomenon after the conflict ended in 1992. They found that, before the war, about 18.5% of females were born without tusks, and since the end of the war, that percentage increased to 33%.