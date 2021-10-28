Why African elephants are being born without tusks

27 october 2021

More and more elephants are born without tusks in Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique.

A study just published in the journal Science suggests that this is due to an evolutionary response to the brutal slaughter these animals were subjected to for their ivory during 15 years of civil war.

Poaching to obtain prey financed part of the activities of both sides and brought the species to the brink of extinction.

Elephant specialists working in the park began noticing the phenomenon after the conflict ended in 1992. They found that, before the war, about 18.5% of females were born without tusks, and since the end of the war, that percentage increased to 33%.

massacred populations

The civil war in Mozambique pitted government forces and anti-communist insurgents between 1977 and 1992.

During the war, 90% of Mozambique’s elephant population was slaughtered by fighters from both sides to sell ivory and buy weapons and ammunition.

In the same way that we inherit eye color or blood type, genes are responsible for an elephant inheriting the tusks of its parents.

In warfare, tusked elephants were ignored by hunters, which made it more likely that they would pass these genes on to their offspring.

Researchers have long suspected that tusked birth, seen only in female elephants, was gender-linked.

After the genomes of the tusked and tusked elephants were sequenced, analyzes revealed that this was linked to a mutation on the X chromosome that was fatal for males, that they could not develop properly in the womb, and that it was dominant in females.

The co-author of the study, Professor Robert Pringle, from Princeton University in New Jersey, United States, notes that this discovery could have several long-term effects for the species.

As this trait is fatal to male offspring, it is possible that this means fewer elephants are being born overall.

This would delay the recovery of this species, of which there are around 700 specimens in the national park.

“Being born without fangs can be advantageous during war, but it comes at a cost,” says Pringle.

Another possible effect is the impact on the landscape, as the study also reveals that elephants with and without tusks eat different plants.

Reversible

However, Pringle emphasizes that the situation could be reversible, as populations recover and are no longer on the brink of extinction.

“Therefore, we hope that this syndrome will diminish, as long as the prospects for conservation remain as positive as they have been recently,” says the professor.

“There is a huge storm of depressing news about biodiversity, humans and the environment. I also think it’s important to emphasize that there are some positive points,” he adds.