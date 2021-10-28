Why do only mammals have fangs? Study reveals surprising origins

Tusks are a hallmark of many animals – elephants, hippos, wild boars, walruses – and are often hunted by humans.

But no bird, fish or reptile has this extreme part of anatomy. Only mammals do, though they weren’t the first creatures with fangs.

According to new study findings, prey development is an ancient feature that predates dinosaurs.

“We were able to show that the first prey belonged to animals that came before modern mammals, called dicynodonts,” said Ken Angielczyk, curator of the Field Museum from Chicago and author of the new study, in a press release. “They are very strange animals.”

Dicynodonts lived from about 270 million to 201 million years ago. Although their closest living relatives are mammals, they looked more reptilian, with turtle-shaped heads.

Dicynodonts were the most abundant and diverse vertebrates before the rise of the dinosaurs, and they all had a pair of fangs protruding from their upper jaws.

Fangs versus teeth: the difference

Before investigating how exactly prey evolved, the researchers had to define exactly what prey is and how it differs from a tooth – something that was ambiguous.

They determined that a prey must extend from the mouth, consist only of a substance called dentin, and continue to grow throughout the animal’s life – even if it is damaged.

Teeth are also made of dentin. However, they are coated with enamel. This, along with their shape, makes them durable, but once adult teeth grow out, there’s not much you can do if they break. They don’t grow back.

“Enamel-coated teeth are a different evolutionary strategy than dentin-coated tusks, it’s a trade-off,” said Megan Whitney, postdoctoral fellow in the department of organic and evolutionary biology at Harvard University. She was the lead author of the study.

The researchers then analyzed sections of 19 fossilized dicynodont tusks, representing 10 different species found in South Africa, Antarctica, Zambia and Tanzania.

They also used CT scans to examine how the fossils were attached to the skull and whether their roots showed evidence of continued growth.

During the study, they found that while some of the dicynodonts they studied had real fangs without enamel, the rest had large teeth.

Scientists also found that there was no strict progression from non-prey to prey.

Different members of the dicynodont family developed fangs independently at different times, and some never developed true fangs.

“I was hoping that there would be a single point in the evolutionary history of dicynodonts where fangs evolved because that’s the simplest explanation. However, we found a convergent evolution of prey later in the evolution of dicynodont,” said Whitney.

Convergent evolution is when similar characteristics evolve independently in different species or at different periods in time.

In order for prey to evolve, they found that a flexible ligament holding the tooth to the jaw was required, as well as reduced rates of tooth replacement – ​​a combination of characteristics that is now found exclusively in modern mammals.

“It all leads to a better understanding of the prey we see in mammals today,” said Angielczyk, speaking about the research, published in the magazine. Proceedings of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)