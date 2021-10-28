Widow of Gilberto Braga, Edgar Moura Brasil speaks out after the author’s death

posted on 10/27/2021 10:17 PM



Gilberto and Edgar had a 48-year relationship – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@edgarmourabrasil)

After the death of the author Gilberto Braga this Tuesday (26/10), the widower, Edgar Moura Brasil, spoke about the death of his beloved. Through Instagram stories, the decorator reposted the message: “Your works will always be alive in our memories”.

Gilberto and Edgar had a 48-year relationship. The two signed a stable union in 2014 after 41 years together. The celebration took place at the couple’s apartment in Arpoador, Rio de Janeiro.

According to information from columnist Zean Bravo, from the newspaper Extra, despite being intimate, the party featured names such as Gloria Pires, Fernanda Montenegro, Dennis Carvalho, Deborah Evelyn, Oskar Metsavaht, Lilibeth Monteiro de Carvalho, Ricardo Linhares, Silvio de Abreu and other names.

Gilberto and Edgar said yes to joining the track It’s part of my show, from Cazuza. The singer-songwriter’s mother was also among the guests.

The couple’s last post on the decorator’s Instagram profile was made in October 2016, during a trip to New York.

*With information from the State of Minas