With a 1% chance, Palmeiras hits wins and tries to keep his dream of a Brazilian title alive; simulate | palm trees

From almost discredited in the fight for the national title to the dream of trying to seek the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. After three consecutive victories, Palmeiras returned to cheer this season with the possibility of still threatening the great campaign of the leader Atlético-MG.

The advantage of the miners in the first place remains very comfortable, even with a game less in relation to Verdão. Galo has 59 points against 49 of Abel Ferreira’s team, which leaves him currently with three rounds off.

Felipe Melo's goal in Palmeiras' victory over Sport

Flamengo, opponent in the Libertadores final, on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay, is also in the fight: the Cariocas are in fourth place with 46 points, but with three games less than Palmeiras.

That’s why the Palmeirense campaign, aiming for a national title in 2021, needs to count on the stumbling blocks of its rivals and be practically perfect in terms of taking advantage of points. According to mathematician Tristão Garcia, Verdão has only a 1% chance of winning the tournament.

Verdão still has 30 points to be played in Brasileirão. The difficulty is more evident when projecting a streak with 10 consecutive victories: the team would reach 79 points at the end of the competition, one less than the goal projected by the technical committee to fight for the title.

After going five rounds without a win, Palmeiras now has four unbeaten games in the national tournament. During the period, Abel Ferreira’s team drew with Bahia and won Internacional, Ceará and Sport. Next Sunday, the opponent will be Grêmio, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre.

Palmeiras’ agenda until the end of 2021:

10/31 – Grêmio x Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

11/7 – Santos x Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

11/10 – Palmeiras x Atlético-GO (Brasileirão)

11/14 – Fluminense x Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

11/17 – Palmeiras x São Paulo (Brasileirão)

11/20 – Fortaleza x Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

Atlético-MG x Palmeiras*

11/27 – Palmeiras x Flamengo (Libertadores)

Cuiabá x Palmeiras*

Athletico-PR x Palmeiras*

Palm trees x Ceará*

* games without a set date