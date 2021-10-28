With full capacity, Santurio So Judas Tadeu expects 5 thousand people in Belo Horizonte – Gerais

In a time of pandemic and economic difficulties, Brazilians are today strengthening their prayers to the “saint of impossible causes”, So Judas Tadeu, an apostle and cousin of Jesus. About 5,000 people are expected to attend Masses at the So Judas Tadeu Archdiocesan Sanctuary, in Bairro da Graa, in the Northeast region of the capital, a much lower number than that recorded at the festival in pre-pandemic times, when 100,000 faithful passed by the temple , on average.
During the 67th feast in honor of the temple’s patron, masses will be celebrated every two hours, between midnight and 10pm. The Metropolitan Archbishop, Dom Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo, will preside over the 18:00 Eucharistic celebration. According to the Archdiocese of Belo Horizonte, the capacity to receive people is already fully filled, but the faithful will be able to follow the celebrations through the São Judas Tadeu Archdiocesan Sanctuary’s YouTube channel. At the head of the celebrations is the rector of the sanctuary, Father Andr Lage de Alvarenga.
This year’s celebrations have the theme “Sanctuary: expression of communion, participation and mission of synodality in the Church”. There will also be, today, a visit to the image of São Judas, between 5:00 and 23:00. The wake welcomes the faithful between 6:00 and 22:00.
Caminho de f Those visiting the sanctuary, which opened the novenas on the 18th, will be able to see the construction work on Via Peregrino, on Rua Restinga. The service will be ready in four months and there are changes in traffic in the region. The objective is to receive, in the best possible way, the visitors and all those who look for “this sacred space”, highlights the rector, who explains that the intervention, carried out with resources from the sanctuary, seeks to further enhance the temple.
Apostle So Judas Thaddeus was born in Galilee, Palestine. He was one of Jesus’ 12 apostles. Judas means “jealous of God” and Thaddaus means “brave, with a strong chest.” So Judas was Jesus’ cousin and James’ brother, called the Lesser, also an apostle.
The Gospel of Saint Matthew quotes the passage in which Saint Judas Thaddeus asks Jesus, during the supper: “Master, why must you manifest yourself to us and not to the world?”. Jesus replied that the true manifestation of God is reserved for those who love him and keep his word.
So Judas Thaddeus preached in Galilee, in Samaria and, around the year 50, took part in the first Council, in Jerusalem. He evangelized in Mesopotmia, Syria, Armenia and Persia, where he met So Simo. They started to travel together. Mrtir, So Judas died on October 28, year 70. (GW)
Program for the 67th Feast of So Judas Tadeu
» Mass hours: between 12:00 am and 10:00 pm (every two hours)
» 6 pm – Celebration presided over by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Belo Horizonte, Dom Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo.
» Visit to the image of So Judas: between 5 am and 11 pm
» Velrio: between 6 am and 10 pm
» Santurio address: R. Maca, 629 – Bairro da Graa
Vatican Approves Auxiliary Bishop for Capital
The Archdiocese of Belo Horizonte has an auxiliary bishop. The Vatican reported yesterday morning that Pope Francis has named Father Joel Maria dos Santos bishop of the Catholic Church. Son of Noraldino Maria dos Santos and Luiza Izabel dos Santos, Father Joel was born on February 8, 1966, in Belo Horizonte (MG). He graduated in philosophy from the Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais (PUC Minas) and in theology from the Dom Joo Resende Costa Institute, at the same university, where he also studied psychology. Father Joel has lato sensu specializations in pastoral theology, religious sciences and biblical hermeneutics, all from PUC Minas. He was ordained deacon on May 15, 1993 and priest on May 14, 1994. Episcopal Vicar for the Pastoral Care of the Archdiocese of Belo Horizonte and Solidarity Proco of the Santssima Trindade Parish, in the Gutierrez neighborhood, in the western part of the capital. Dom Walmor de Oliveira, bishop of Belo Horizonte, recorded an audio communicating the appointment of Father Joel Maria dos Santos and made a point of revering the new auxiliary bishop.