With government approval, Rio will be the first capital to release masks this Thursday

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), decided to sanction the law approved by the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) that authorizes Rio de Janeiro cities to begin the process of releasing the mandatory use of masks from this Thursday. fair (28). The law will be published in the Official Gazette on Thursday morning and an extra edition of the publication will bring the regulation.

THE CNN he learned from Castro’s interlocutors that, in practice, whatever the rules, the state capital will be included. The percentages in the two scenarios studied by the Castro administration include the municipality headed by Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD).

In the first scenario, the approval to release masks in open places is conditioned to 65% of the total population of the vaccinated city. The second option is to authorize municipalities that reach 75% of the vaccinated target audience. The city of Rio de Janeiro has already surpassed the two indexes, scoring in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (27) 65.6% of the total population vaccinated and 76.6% of the target audience of the immunized campaign.

“The flexibilization of the use of masks in open spaces is cause for celebration. More than a year and a half after the decree of public calamity in Brazil due to the pandemic, this measure represents an important leap towards the victory of the state and the people of Rio de Janeiro over the virus”, said Governor Cláudio Castro in a note sent to the press. He warns, however, that people continue to obey the guidelines of health authorities.

For the Rio de Janeiro capital to become the first Brazilian capital to effectively release the use of masks, a complex political arrangement was necessary. On the part of the federal government there was never a mandatory determination of protection.

But over the first three days of this week, a succession of factors will culminate in the endorsement for the measure. First, the city managed to meet the planned target of 65% of the population being fully vaccinated. As a result, they drafted and published the municipal decree authorizing the release.

Meanwhile, the president of the Legislative Assembly, André Ceciliano (PT), guided the bill that would overturn the obligation and a symbolic vote last Tuesday (26) authorized the governor to go ahead.